5 Beginner Tips To Improve Even The Weakest Spice Tolerance

Spicy foods are one of those enigmas where some people can eat mounds of them, while others just look in the direction of a chili and their eyes start to water. Said to be addictive, the chilis that are usually the cause of the spiciness are actually very beneficial to your health, which is why many people who fall into the latter category wish they had the resilience to enjoy them. Capsicum annuum — the species from which all chili pepper varieties are derived — produces fruits that are low in calories but very high in vitamins and minerals.

They are packed with vitamin A, which supports eye and bone health, vitamin C, which boosts your immune system, vitamin B6, which helps with brain development, heart, and nervous system health, and vitamin K1, which helps with bone health and blood clotting. They also contain potassium, which is an electrolyte, and copper, which is good for cardiovascular health and collagen production. It's the capsaicin in the chilis that gives them their powerful taste, as well as their health benefits.

It's also the capsaicin that makes your nose and eyes run, your mouth feels like it's on fire, and sometimes even makes your tummy cramp with the burn. So, how can you build tolerance to these hot but healthy little berries so that you can enjoy all those lovely health benefits? Well, there are a few tried and tested ways that can set you on the right path, but all of them are underpinned by patience. So, take it one step at a time, and enjoy the tasty journey.

