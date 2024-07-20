Don't Panic If Your Dish Is Too Spicy, Just Add A Touch Of Dairy

There are tons of baked chicken recipes that can also benefit from a number of types of dairy. Try adding half-and-half, cream, or milk with a fat percentage of your choosing to saucier dishes. Consider the other ingredients and the texture of the dish, though. Slow-cooking recipes could benefit from thicker dairy such as sour cream. While many of these recipes likely already call for dairy, and you can simply add more of the recipe's ingredients, other dishes are trickier to balance.

Curry, for example, calls for adding dairy later in the cooking process to prevent it from curdling. Try using plain yogurt or a smaller amount of Greek yogurt, which tends to be more sour, to keep the flavors balanced. You can also use full-fat coconut milk as a dairy-free alternative. The fat molecules within the coconut milk will still capture and eliminate the spicy molecules within the dish, toning it down. This option also works well in stir-fry.

So, don't worry if a dish is too spicy. Simply reach for a dairy product well-suited to the dish and stir it in slowly. You won't have to singe your taste buds to enjoy your meal after all.