5 Expert Tips For Pairing Charcuterie Ingredients With Whisky

Building pretty charcuterie boards with aesthetic collections of cheese and piles of meat isn't just meant for wine nights. We spoke to whisky enthusiast Markos Priftis, owner and master bartender at Ham on Rye in Greece, who has encouraged us to start pairing our next at-home whisky tasting with a few key snacks. Before opening Ham on Rye, Priftis clocked in over a decade serving up single malts at one of Athens' top bars. "Whisky is not the king of spirits by chance," Priftis quips.

Advertisement

While whisky (not to be confused with whiskey) was once separated according to geography, Priftis recommends considering whiskies according to tasting profile, not necessarily the place where each one comes from. "The preparation method chosen by the master distiller and the master blender is unique for each label," he guides, before offering Speyside Distillery as an example.

The distillery produces two different kinds of 10-year-old single malts, one that is peated and another that is unpeated. Whether you're wanting to try labels that offer sweeter notes of fruit or caramel or pour punchier glasses of peat, tobacco, or smoke, the right compilation of foods can help highlight some of the special whisky tasting notes found in each dram.

Advertisement