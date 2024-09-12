How To Serve Foie Gras At Home Like A Fine Dining Chef

Foie gras, a French dish made from fattened and prepared duck or goose liver, is not typically what you might think of when you hear "home cooking." But with a little bit of patience (and brine), anyone can create a Michelin-worthy foie gras dish right from their very own kitchen. We spoke to Ryan Ratino, a critically acclaimed chef and restauranteur, for some tips. Chef Ratino is the man behind Hive Hospitality's two-Michelin-starred Jônt and one-Michelin-starred Bresca, as well as Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale and Ômo by Jônt, so who better to seek advice from when wanting to impress your friends and family with a fine-dining meal?

When asked about his favorite way to serve up foie gras, Chef Ratino told us, "I personally enjoy making foie gras terrine glazed in [fruit]. Serving this at a dinner spread like Thanksgiving." Fruit and foie gras is a classic combination, with the sweetness of the fruit playing off the rich, savory flavors of the tender liver meat. If you are thinking of serving your foie gras with fruit, consider what's in season; for example, figs for the end of summer/early fall, pears and apples for the fall, and mangos in the summer.