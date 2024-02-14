Why Shortbread Is The Ideal Cookie Pairing For Whisky

The Scots are on to something. Attend a Burns Night event, and you may see shortbread cookies served alongside drams of whisky. Though the pairing might sound curious, this flavor combination is a match made in culinary heaven. The buttery biscuits originated in Scotland, so it's no wonder they have found a home alongside sips of liquid gold. Bites of the crunchy treats can soften punchier whisky blends, and on Hogmanay, the Scot's New Year's celebration, a ritual known as first footing or first foot over the door is still practiced with the ingredients. To invite the best luck into a home, shortbread, coal, and whisky must be carried inside.

Since classic shortbread recipes don't include any add-ins like nuts, dried fruit, or pieces of chocolate, the reliable staple is the perfect vehicle to accompany a serving of a smooth single malt. The silkiness of whisky becomes magnified when complemented by these crunchy cookies, and the buttery flavors play off of each other to result in a delicious pairing that is worth repeating, holiday or not.