Recruit Leftover Fries To Make Your Breakfast Hash 10x More Delicious
We are huge fans of the transformative power of leftovers. Not only does reviving, reusing, and reimagining your restaurant remnants limit waste, but it also leads to culinary innovation. Like, who would've thought you could turn old soup into a creamy dip? However, not all leftovers are created equal and some are trickier to salvage. Fries, for example, are notoriously limp and lifeless the longer they spend away from the frier.
While there are many creative ways to revive old fries, we feel they shine most in a breakfast dish. We love the textures and flavors of this crispy omelet roll-up but have figured out an even easier way to turn your leftover fries into the perfect breakfast dish. Basically, you can use them as an extra-chunky hashbrown base to soak up all the sauces and flavors of your favorite eggy breakfast bowl. This recipe is relatively simple, all you need to do is douse your cast-iron skillet in oil and fry up your leftover fries along with any favorite breakfast add-ons like mushrooms, tomatoes, and bacon. Once the fries are super, extra crispy, drop them into a big bowl and use the leftover grease and oil to fry up an egg — we recommend over-easy so all that yolky goodness can seep into your fries.
Winning pairings for leftover fry breakfast bowls
Fried potatoes and eggs are always a winning combination and with this dish, you really can make it whatever you want it to be. We recommend adding an herb medley, your favorite cheese, and a creamy dipping or hot sauce. We like to fry up the fries with garlic slivers, then shred up parsley, dill, basil, and green onions as an herb-a-licious topper, along with feta and sriracha. Or if you want to skip the spice, we highly recommend trying out this vegan tahini ranch dressing – vegan ranch dressing might sound like a weird hashbrown topping, but, trust us, it works!
You can't go wrong with the classic fast-food breakfast combo of potatoes, bacon, egg, and cheddar. Fry up the bacon with your leftover fries, and then add your over-easy egg and cheddar on top. This combo would be incredible with a McDonald's breakfast sauce or a Taco Bell ranch sauce – both of which are easy to replicate at home.