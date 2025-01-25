Recruit Leftover Fries To Make Your Breakfast Hash 10x More Delicious

We are huge fans of the transformative power of leftovers. Not only does reviving, reusing, and reimagining your restaurant remnants limit waste, but it also leads to culinary innovation. Like, who would've thought you could turn old soup into a creamy dip? However, not all leftovers are created equal and some are trickier to salvage. Fries, for example, are notoriously limp and lifeless the longer they spend away from the frier.

While there are many creative ways to revive old fries, we feel they shine most in a breakfast dish. We love the textures and flavors of this crispy omelet roll-up but have figured out an even easier way to turn your leftover fries into the perfect breakfast dish. Basically, you can use them as an extra-chunky hashbrown base to soak up all the sauces and flavors of your favorite eggy breakfast bowl. This recipe is relatively simple, all you need to do is douse your cast-iron skillet in oil and fry up your leftover fries along with any favorite breakfast add-ons like mushrooms, tomatoes, and bacon. Once the fries are super, extra crispy, drop them into a big bowl and use the leftover grease and oil to fry up an egg — we recommend over-easy so all that yolky goodness can seep into your fries.

