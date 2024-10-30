Transform Leftover Soup Into An Ultra-Creamy Dip With Just One Ingredient
So, last night's comfort meal now sits as a pot of leftover soup in your fridge, with a much less satisfying texture and flavor. Here's the thing: That soup doesn't always have to be reheated or even stay soup for that matter. Instead of repeating the same dish, one boring bowl after another, why not rekindle the magic by turning it into a dip? You won't need much, just adding cheese is enough to turn it into something like a cheese fondue or queso, ready for any side or dipping snack.
Firstly, it's important to note that this makeover doesn't work for all kinds of soup. Brothy ones are quite thin in texture, so they don't have a fitting base for the melted cheese to blend into. You might end up with a clumpy liquid, and that's the furthest thing from a good dip. Creamy, thick soups, however, are the perfect candidate. It could be a chowder, a French onion soup, a cheeseburger soup, or any creamed vegetable soup. Even canned tortilla soup can be turned into a dip.
The cheese, when stirred into the already thick base, lends its signature melty lusciousness that's perfect for slathering onto crusty bread or scooping with crispy chips. It also brings an entire personality to the dish, thanks to the complex flavors that range from tangy to sharp, mild to rich, and everything in between. When met with the soup's cozy warmth, it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and indulgence.
A simple transformation that doesn't require much effort
One of the best things about this dip transformation is it's only a few steps more than the usual reheating. All you'd have to do is simmer the soup as usual, then sprinkle in a bit of cheese, and give everything a quick stir until the texture is smooth and thick. Taking it one step further, you can bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and wait for a bubbly, golden dip to emerge from the oven or broil it for a slightly charred crust. Or, just straight up pour the soup into a baking pan, sprinkle cheese over top, and bake it. Either way, the cooking process is as easy as can be and the result is exceptional each time.
Adding cheese to your soup the right way is also pretty paramount to the success of the dip. You'll want a cheese that melts well and is flexible enough to seamlessly blend into all the various ingredients. Cheddar and mozzarella, with their mild tanginess and stretchiness, are foolproof, familiar choices. You can also experiment with Gruyère, fontina, or Monterey Jack for nutty, buttery nuances that give the dip a sophisticated edge. For the best result, start with a block of cheese, from which you can shred or grate it into finer pieces that melt easily without clumping up.