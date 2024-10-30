Transform Leftover Soup Into An Ultra-Creamy Dip With Just One Ingredient

So, last night's comfort meal now sits as a pot of leftover soup in your fridge, with a much less satisfying texture and flavor. Here's the thing: That soup doesn't always have to be reheated or even stay soup for that matter. Instead of repeating the same dish, one boring bowl after another, why not rekindle the magic by turning it into a dip? You won't need much, just adding cheese is enough to turn it into something like a cheese fondue or queso, ready for any side or dipping snack.

Firstly, it's important to note that this makeover doesn't work for all kinds of soup. Brothy ones are quite thin in texture, so they don't have a fitting base for the melted cheese to blend into. You might end up with a clumpy liquid, and that's the furthest thing from a good dip. Creamy, thick soups, however, are the perfect candidate. It could be a chowder, a French onion soup, a cheeseburger soup, or any creamed vegetable soup. Even canned tortilla soup can be turned into a dip.

The cheese, when stirred into the already thick base, lends its signature melty lusciousness that's perfect for slathering onto crusty bread or scooping with crispy chips. It also brings an entire personality to the dish, thanks to the complex flavors that range from tangy to sharp, mild to rich, and everything in between. When met with the soup's cozy warmth, it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and indulgence.

