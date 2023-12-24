Transform Canned Chicken Tortilla Soup Into A Thick And Creamy Dip

Canned foods are great for when you need a quick and easy meal, but their purpose doesn't stop there. You can also get creative with canned foods to whip up a seemingly complex show-stopping dish with very little effort. For example, take canned chicken tortilla soup. You could just heat it up and eat it as is, or you could transform it into a delicious, thick, and creamy dip.

Besides the canned soup, the only ingredients you need are cream cheese and your choice of shredded cheese. You can keep it simple with just one choice of cheese, such as cheddar, or you can have fun finding the right combination of cheeses — maybe mozzarella and cotija or Oaxaca and Monterey jack. If you don't have time to shred the cheese yourself, you can always use a premade package, such as a shredded Mexican blend.

Just add all of the ingredients to a slow cooker and let the concoction cook until it starts bubbling. The consistency will now be much thicker, creamier, and ready for dipping. So, what should you dip into the just-made chicken tortilla soup dip?