14 Ingredients You Should Stop Adding To Coffee, According To A Barista

If you find that you're not waking up every morning with only the thought of a delicious, invigorating morning cup of coffee on the brain, it might not be because you're not a huge coffee fan. You might not realize it, but what you've always put in your brew may not be doing it any favors. Certain ingredients can mask the naturally sweet, smoky, and flavorful notes in coffee and completely ruin it, leaving behind the sad remnants of what could have been the perfect morning treat.

Advertisement

While some sweeteners or spices elevate freshly brewed coffee, others only highlight coffee's flaws, and it's not easy to tell what will work and what won't; usually it's a matter of trial and error. I've spent many slow days behind the café counter, creating funky experiments out of lattés, drip coffee, and espresso shots. Usually, my efforts only yielded concoctions to add to the "never make again" list, and not the discovery of the next new coffee craze, like I had imagined. Nevertheless, I'm able to put the results of those anticlimactic coffee trials to good use in this list. Here, I've highlighted some ingredients that seem like they can jazz up any standard cup of coffee in theory, but in practice, tend to render your joe undrinkable.

Advertisement