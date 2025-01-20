The Worst Bottled Steak Sauce Is From One Of America's Oldest Steakhouses

Steak sauce is one of those quirky pantry items that's kind of a faux pas to add to actual steak, but perfectly acceptable (and delicious) on other cuts of meat. The controversy stems from the original use of British brown sauce, what we now know as steak sauce. Initially, steak sauce was popularized in the United Kingdom during the late 1800s as a way to hide the off-putting taste of old beef. Why people were eating putrid-tasting foul beef is a mystery to us, but we're glad that's not the case anymore.

After meat preservation technology and cooking techniques improved, there wasn't as much of a need for a sauce made from fruits, spices, and vinegar, yet people still clamored for its taste. We recently ranked 11 steak sauce brands and were surprised to find that the least favorite turned out to be Peter Luger steak sauce. For those unfamiliar with the iconic steak house, Peter Luger's first opened in 1887 in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. While Peter Luger's doesn't quite pre-date steak sauce itself –- but almost -– it does pre-date the Williamsburg bridge aka this place is old. Since its founding, Peter Luger's has expanded to locations in Las Vegas and Tokyo, perfecting its mouthwatering menu of meats along the way so it's a big disappointment the steak sauce doesn't live up to the hype.

