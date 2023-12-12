The 1 Peter Luger Dish You Can Only Get In Vegas (And 1 You Won't)

What's the farthest you'd travel for a really great dinner? Like, a really, really great dinner: the kind of place known around the world, where reservations can be a tough get for months? In our case, it was 2,250 miles from New York City to Las Vegas to attend the opening of Peter Luger's new location at Caesar's Palace.

You might call that a frivolous trip, considering we started out a shorter subway ride from the original restaurant than the distance to the airport, but hear us out: there's one item on the menu at the Las Vegas installment that you can't get in New York, even if you drive out east to Long Island's Great Neck location.

There's a shellfish tower only served here in the desert, and it's everything you hope it would be. Peter Luger, Nevada edition, a massive bounty from the surf that will satisfy the hungriest pack of turfgrazers looking to try something new. We made our way west to attend the official grand opening party of the already-operating restaurant and try these fruits of the sea for ourselves. There, we asked Daniel Turtel, Luger's vice president and member of its longtime owners, the Forman family, about the expansion, the new dish, and one menu change Luger won't make.