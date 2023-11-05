The Seafood Tower At NYC's Balthazar That Celebrity Chefs Love

Have you seen those lavish two- and three-tiered seafood towers on TikTok and Instagram over the years? Then you may have come across one from Balthazar, a popular French-American brassiere located in New York City's Soho neighborhood. It's owned by restauranter Keith McNally, and it's become a celebrity hotspot since it opened in 1997 with famed patrons like Leonardo DiCaprio and Anna Wintour. But out of all of its well-known diners, celebrity chefs like Andrew Zimmern and Eric Ripert are particularly fond of its decadent seafood tower, with Zimmern saying it is the "best" on his website.

If you're wondering what makes these seafood towers so special, it seems to be Balthazar's originality. In fact, Ripert told The Infatuation that he doesn't recall other restaurants serving a seafood tower the way Balthazar does. "You could eat oysters and clams, but nobody was doing those three-tiered towers," he claimed. But of course these days, many restaurants have towers filled with shellfish on ice.

At Balthazar, the seafood tower comes in two sizes: Le Grand, which will set you back $145, and Le Balthazar, which is priced at $195. It's certainly a splurge-worthy appetizer, but you'll also be getting plenty of fresh seafood and stellar service from its waitstaff.