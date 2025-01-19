The Seasoning That Adds Savory Depth To Non-Alcoholic Drinks

2025's Dry January is on track to have the most participants yet, according to Civic Science, with about a quarter of the imbibing population in the United States having taken part in 2024. Whether you're one of these participants, totally cutting back on alcohol indefinitely, or are one of the many people working toward more moderation, chances are you're on the hunt for booze-free cocktails for your home-bartending repertoire. The catch is that you want drinks that still feel interesting and occasion-worthy. This comes down to understanding how to recreate the complexity and certain characteristics of alcoholic cocktails. They're not just sweet like juice, they're sweet, sour, bitter, tart, tannic, and more; plus, they have a fuller mouthfeel and the subtle heat of alcohol. Luckily, there are ways to achieve these characteristics — one seasoning you might already have in your pantry, for example, achieves both that complexity and subtle heat: smoked salt.

First, the reason in general that salted rims elevate cocktails like the margarita is because not only do they balance sweetness and acidity, but salt also activates our salivary glands, heightening our flavor perceptions. Simultaneously, smoked salt contributes savoriness — it's one of the most unique rim options for cocktails and works the same magic without booze. Secondly, smoked salt enhances already-savory options like bloody marys and dirty martini spritzes, and it recreates smoky flavors, too. Smoked salt provides the smokiness you might miss without actual mezcal in a non-alcoholic mezcal paloma. Plus, smoked salt mirrors the heat of alcohol.