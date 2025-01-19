The Seasoning That Adds Savory Depth To Non-Alcoholic Drinks
2025's Dry January is on track to have the most participants yet, according to Civic Science, with about a quarter of the imbibing population in the United States having taken part in 2024. Whether you're one of these participants, totally cutting back on alcohol indefinitely, or are one of the many people working toward more moderation, chances are you're on the hunt for booze-free cocktails for your home-bartending repertoire. The catch is that you want drinks that still feel interesting and occasion-worthy. This comes down to understanding how to recreate the complexity and certain characteristics of alcoholic cocktails. They're not just sweet like juice, they're sweet, sour, bitter, tart, tannic, and more; plus, they have a fuller mouthfeel and the subtle heat of alcohol. Luckily, there are ways to achieve these characteristics — one seasoning you might already have in your pantry, for example, achieves both that complexity and subtle heat: smoked salt.
First, the reason in general that salted rims elevate cocktails like the margarita is because not only do they balance sweetness and acidity, but salt also activates our salivary glands, heightening our flavor perceptions. Simultaneously, smoked salt contributes savoriness — it's one of the most unique rim options for cocktails and works the same magic without booze. Secondly, smoked salt enhances already-savory options like bloody marys and dirty martini spritzes, and it recreates smoky flavors, too. Smoked salt provides the smokiness you might miss without actual mezcal in a non-alcoholic mezcal paloma. Plus, smoked salt mirrors the heat of alcohol.
What non-alcoholic cocktails to add smoked salt to and how
Balance and flavor amplification, the addition of smoky and savory elements, and the touch of heat are what to remember when deciding what mocktails to add smoked salt to. It works wonders with sweet, tangy, and fruity cocktails as a balancing act, and complements the dark complexity of zero-proof amaro-forward drinks. Areas where it might not work are already-complex drinks with botanical profiles, like ones with tea or booze-free gins. It's also best left off drinks characterized by their sweetness and that don't showcase alcoholic heat, anyway, like virgin piña coladas. To tap into balance, try smoked salt with a watermelon mint margarita mocktail, a no-abv rhubarb blueberry basil cocktail, or a sweet, fruity tequila sunrise-inspired mocktail. To embrace its heat and savoriness, add it to a booze-free spicy cranberry mule, a michelada with non-alcoholic beer, or a spritz with zero-proof amaro and olive brine.
To incorporate smoked salt, rims are the easiest approach. You can also make an extract of sorts with a 1:4 ratio of smoked salt and water (or combine a dash of liquid smoke with a few tablespoons of Kosher salt) and add a few drops to your drink — this is a good route when aiming to replicate mezcal or bourbon notes. Or, create your own flavored simple syrup to mix in — use smoked salt with other spices like ginger, or with a contrasting fruit like peaches. The viscosity of the syrup will also help generate that fuller mouthfeel you get from alcohol, perfecting your booze-free creation.