Make Meaty Hors D'oeurves More Fun With A Cake-Pop Inspired Twist

Whether you're having a chill night with friends or experimenting with unconventional hors d'oeuvres recipes to surprise your dinner guests, there are many ways to entertain that range from basic tried-and-true snacks to those of a more creative variety. While a viral recipe launched cake pops into everlasting popularity, these treats are typically served for dessert. If you want to give your savory appetizers a flourish, give them a makeover inspired by cake pops. You can do this by swapping out the typical toothpicks for your meatball appetizers with lollipop sticks, dipping those meatballs on sticks in BBQ sauce, and then rolling them in breadcrumbs. You certainly don't have to stop at meatballs, though.

Advertisement

The key to a cake pop-style meat appetizer comes down to presentation. It doesn't necessarily have to look like a sweet treat, but it does have to be portable on a stick without the risk of a drippy mess. As such, breadcrumbs make an excellent coating to "lock" everything in. Knowing there are also plenty of easy substitutes for panko breadcrumbs, you can tailor your choice of crispy coating to match whatever meat you've got on your stick and complementary sauce. Between sausages, steak, chicken, shrimp, and more, there's nearly no limit to how you can elevate your savory apps to new heights of style and satisfying taste.