15 Great Ways To Use Skewers, Other Than Kebabs

Some of the best tools are multi-faceted and surprisingly handy when least expected. As to the best cooking tools, skewers should always be in your kitchen's stock. They have a simple yet effective design that can elevate your cooking and party-hosting cool points. While the origins are unclear, we at least know that skewers have been around since Ancient Greece. Not only are they great for cooking, nothing beats eating food from a skewer. That probably explains why skewers are still popular to this day. Easy and useful — all you have to do is position the pointy side and insert it.

Kebabs are probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of skewers, but these instruments of perfection can be used for so much more. From crispy spiral-cut hot dogs to toasted marshmallows; you can even take classic recipes off the plate and put them onto a skewer. Those are just a few of the fun and tasty ways to use them. Here is a list of more great, non-kebab, ways to use skewers.