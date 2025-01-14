Yes, You Can Make Apple Cider Without A Press

When you're blessed with an abundance of apples, or you just want to enjoy a little fall flavor, your thoughts may naturally turn to apple cider. If you plan to serve it warm and complemented with great apple cider spices and add-ins, making it at home is as simple as cooking, mashing, and straining. But fresh, cold apple cider is a little tricker. Commercial or farm production makes use of an apple press, which extracts the juices without heating the apples, but it's not something most of us have on hand. The good news is that you can make your own cold-pressed apple cider with just a food processor and some cheesecloth.

Start by cleaning your apples well, then chopping them into manageable pieces. You don't need to peel or core the apples, but some people prefer to take the seeds out. Add the apple pieces to a food processor and pulse until you have a texture like chunky apple sauce. You might need to do this in batches. Then, transfer this puree to your cheesecloth or a nut milk bag (these reusable nut milk bags from Bellamei on Amazon are also designed for juicing) and squeeze it into a jug. And just like that, you have your own cool and fresh apple cider.