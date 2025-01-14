Yes, You Can Make Apple Cider Without A Press
When you're blessed with an abundance of apples, or you just want to enjoy a little fall flavor, your thoughts may naturally turn to apple cider. If you plan to serve it warm and complemented with great apple cider spices and add-ins, making it at home is as simple as cooking, mashing, and straining. But fresh, cold apple cider is a little tricker. Commercial or farm production makes use of an apple press, which extracts the juices without heating the apples, but it's not something most of us have on hand. The good news is that you can make your own cold-pressed apple cider with just a food processor and some cheesecloth.
Start by cleaning your apples well, then chopping them into manageable pieces. You don't need to peel or core the apples, but some people prefer to take the seeds out. Add the apple pieces to a food processor and pulse until you have a texture like chunky apple sauce. You might need to do this in batches. Then, transfer this puree to your cheesecloth or a nut milk bag (these reusable nut milk bags from Bellamei on Amazon are also designed for juicing) and squeeze it into a jug. And just like that, you have your own cool and fresh apple cider.
What to do with your homemade apple cider
One of the key things that differentiates apple cider from apple juice that you might buy in the store is that cider is typically not pasteurized. This means apple cider needs to be stored in the refrigerator, where it will last around seven to 10 days before it begins to turn bad. To extend the life of your cider, it can be frozen for 12 to 18 months without affecting the texture or taste. If you're making large quantities, you can free up freezer space by canning your apple cider. It's a more complex process, but will make it shelf stable for pantry storage for up to two years.
If you want to make the most of your apple cider while it's fresh, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it beyond drinking it straight. You can turn your soft cider into a hard drink by adding it to fall cocktails or pairing it with your favorite bourbon. When it comes to cooking, apple cider donuts are a classic way to use up your excess cider, but savory recipes shouldn't be overlooked. Add it to a winter warmer like this cinnamon apple cider beef stew or create a sweet and spicy apple cider glaze for chicken wings.