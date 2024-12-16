How To Properly Pre-Batch Your Own Canned Apple Cider

Not to be confused with the alcoholic beverage, apple cider is essentially raw, cold-pressed apple juice. Because it's unprocessed, there's pulpy sediment left at the bottom, giving cider a murkier, darker hue than a simple apple juice along with a much more concentrated flavor. However, canning apple cider at home involves cooking it, as the heat is the mechanism that makes it shelf stable.

You can make apple cider the old-fashioned way by cold pressing it through a cider press, juicer, or even with the help of a food processor. Then you'll need to heat the cider by bringing it to a simmer. At the same time, bring a huge canning pot with water in it to a boil. You can use the simmering time to bloom additional flavors like cinnamon and clove. A splash of lemon juice will bring a bright finish and added acidity to ensure the cider is safe for water bath canning. After simmering the cider, you can parse it out into various mason jars or other sealable glass containers. Use a funnel so every last drop makes it into each jar. Then, once you've topped each mason jar with a metal top and seal, place the jars into the pot of boiling water for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the cans sit for another five minutes before extracting them from the pot.

