Modern foodies are digging the innovative wonder that is canned meat. Tinned fish is having a moment, as is canned Spam. Today, we're exploring one perhaps less common variety that also belongs in your weeknight dinner rotation. There might even be a can of it diligently waiting in your pantry right now.

Rich, dense, canned corned beef has a fittingly rich and dense history. To home cooks today, canned corn beef is a convenient option for adding sweet-savory flavor and protein to one-pan meals like Polish haluski, hearty toothy stews, or skillet potatoes. Long before it was taking go-to recipes to nourishing new levels, canned corned beef was feeding the folks of centuries past.

Canned food was inadvertently invented by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1795. Faced with the matter of feeding his troops, he offered a prize to anyone who could invent a viable method of food preservation for extending shelf life. Canned food was the answer to that call, and it didn't actually arrive until 1810 after 14 years of research and development. It's unclear exactly when corned beef entered this sphere. But, in 1813, Northumbrian inventor Bryan Donkin served his canned beef to Queen Charlotte and King George III of Great Britain, and they wrote him a letter to share how much they liked it. Canned beef was officially good enough for the refined palettes of the royal family — debunking any suspicions for skeptical home cooks with canned corned beef questions.

