The Easy Way To Make Skillet Potatoes Without Extra Steps

Potatoes are one of the most transformative starches, lending well to wet and dry cooking methods alike. Since they're so hearty, potatoes often entail both methods. Skillet potatoes, for example, tend to require parboiling thick-cut chunks because the pulp takes a lot longer to cook than it does to crisp up their exterior surfaces. However, you can skip this time-consuming step and still get perfectly cooked skillet potatoes by slicing your potatoes thinly.

Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye slices Yukon gold potatoes into disks a third of an inch thick in her recipe for garlic herb skillet potatoes. The disks have a large surface area but they're thin enough to cook through quickly. The interior of each disk will get tender and fluffy at the same rate as they incur crispy, browned skin.

Another important tip Rye gives is to heat the oil at medium heat so it's nice and hot before placing a single layer of potato discs into them. This will kickstart the cooking process. You should also maintain a medium flame to ensure even cooking and even browning. The best skillets to maintain cooking oil temperatures are cast iron. You can find high-quality cast iron skillets online, like this one from Lodge, or a larger option like this pre-seasoned skillet from Amazon Basics. Keep in mind that even thinly sliced potato discs take about 10 minutes per side to cook and crisp up.