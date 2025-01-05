4 Beer And Ice Cream Combos You're Missing Out On

Beer and ice cream might not be the first food and drink pairing that comes to mind, but when you choose the right type of beer for the right ice cream, you can actually make flavor magic. Think about it — boozy ice cream has been around for years, and what about pairing a classic soda with ice cream to make the perfect float, with the creaminess of the ice cream and the bubbles in the soda creating a delicious symbiosis? A proper pairing of beer with ice cream combines the principles of these two faves and cranks them up to eleven.

Advertisement

Of course, having the guidance of an expert on how to pair beer with ice cream is helpful, so Tasting Table tapped beer expert Rich Higgins (@maltyrich on Instagram) for some insight into why and how these pairings work. Higgins is a Master Cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster based in Bozeman, Montana, who enjoys teaching people the nuances of beer to enjoy a better and richer tasting experience. He recently told us about pairing sour beers with food, and now he shares four of his favorite ice cream and beer combos.