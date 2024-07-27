15 Ways Beer Experts Pair Brews With Ice Cream

Ice cream is an excellent accompaniment to so many different desserts; you can pair it with cookies for absolutely decadent ice cream sandwiches or add a scoop to your pie to go à la mode. But, one pairing that might not come to mind so quickly is beer and ice cream.

The marriage between beer and this frosty, frozen dessert really takes the ice cream and soda combination and spins it on its head. You'll get the same effervescence and frothiness that you'd find in a solid soda, along with the hoppy and malty notes from your beer of choice. All of it intertwines with the sweet, subtle flavor notes of the cold, creamy ice cream. It's heavenly — albeit unconventional.

But, you can't just grab the leftovers from last night's pint and crack open a bottle of whatever is in your fridge; you have to be rather deliberate in the way you mix a type of beer and flavor of ice cream together. In order to find the best pairings, I consulted a range of experts, including Rachel Chitwood from The Tipsy Scoop, Denver restauranteur and chef Spencer White, Tim Hanaseth from SoBear Brewing Company, Brian Durand from Asbury Park Brewery, Skip Schwartz from WeldWorks Brewing, and Luke Slater from The Cask Connoisseur, on how to best match beer with ice cream.