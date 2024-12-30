How Long Is Limoncello Good After It's Opened?

Storing your limoncello in the freezer can help to prolong its shelf life and taste after opening. This also means it's always ready to serve, as limoncello is usually consumed chilled, but never with ice. There is an important caveat however: This is only recommended for higher proof liqueurs. Anything less than 50 proof (25% ABV) can potentially freeze over time, which will affect the texture and taste. Most commercially made limoncellos fall between 48 and 64 proof, which should be safe to freeze, but it pays to check the label. And of course, freezing is not recommended for zero alcohol limoncello like Pallini Limonzero.

Advertisement

The shelf life of homemade limoncello is in theory the same as what you'd buy in the store, however, even the most careful cook can't expect to match the sterilization standards of a commercial kitchen. So there is a chance of your liqueur spoiling, especially if you don't start with a high proof alcohol. Be on the lookout for any changes in color, a musty smell, or signs of mold, especially around the rim of the bottle. If you're worried about getting through all that zesty goodness before it turns, there are ways you can enjoy it beyond a post-meal drink. Try creating a limoncello spritz for drinking by the pool, drizzling over vanilla ice cream, or as the star ingredient in an icebox cake.

Advertisement