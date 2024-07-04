The Absolute Best Ways To Elevate Your Next Limoncello Spritz

Summer is a time for luxuriating by the pool and enjoying the sun while indulging in a nice, cold drink. If you're looking for that perfect poolside sipper, the limoncello spritz cocktail is a lovely blend of tangy citrus notes, playful bubbles, and a splash of sparkling wine. It's a light-bodied cocktail with surprising strength. If you're fixing up a batch of bubbly beverages, you should know that the absolute best ways to amp up your cocktail are as simple as using creative garnishes, adding an extra kick of citrus, or getting creative with your standard base ingredients.

Classic limoncello is easy enough to make at home if you have the time and space to do so in advance. Though store-bought limoncello is perfectly acceptable, a homemade helping will definitely add some extra oomph to your cocktail. The standard composition of a limoncello spritz contains three ounces of prosecco, two ounces of limoncello, and one ounce of soda water. From this basic 3-2-1 starting point, there are a myriad of unique choices to take your summertime spritz to a whole new level of taste and fun.