Limoncello And Biscotti Are Ina Garten's Go To Toppings To Elevate Vanilla Ice Cream

One of the reasons Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, is so beloved is her fuss-free approach to delicious food and memorable dining and hosting experiences. Rather than filling her cookbooks with elaborate recipes, Garten takes a realistic approach so that truly anyone can savor the simple things and high-quality meals and actually enjoy hosting a dinner party rather than stressing over the details. One of her cookbooks, "Go-To Dinners," focuses on low-prep meals, and another, "Barefoot Contessa: Foolproof," combines approachable but impressive recipes with entertaining advice.

Recently, Garten is at it again, sharing ways anyone can show off some hosting skills without breaking the bank or spending hours in the kitchen. Promoting her new show on the subject, "Be My Guest," she went on "The Today Show" to share an irresistibly easy way to serve your guests a dessert that would fit in at a chic trattoria or a casual but elegant Italian soiree. All of the ingredients can be store-bought, the whole dish goes together in a snap, and you'll never need to turn on your oven. Simply buy vanilla ice cream, portion out two scoops into a bowl, drizzle it with limoncello, and add biscotti. A sweetened lemon liqueur, limoncello brings bright tartness to the vanilla's sweetness, as well as a cheerful pop of color. The biscotti comes in with satisfying crunch. You can even mix up your biscotti to add different elements, like nuttiness from almonds or complementary sweetness from white chocolate.