The Frozen Swap You Need For Delicious Poutine Any Time

Every foodie knows what a drag it can be when a craving strikes at midnight after your favorite restaurants and grocery stores have closed. Don't let the munchies catch you off-guard. For hot and ready poutine on standby, simply swap the fries for frozen tater tots.

Poutine is the Canadian classic comfort food that tops a generous bed of fries with cheese curds and a lush blanket of warm gravy. Instead of fries, those tots last pretty much indefinitely in your freezer, meaning you'll be prepared when a poutine craving strikes any time day or night. (Season's Choice is our favorite tot brand, for the record.) Indeed, this preparedness can be particularly helpful when it comes to poutine, which is typically served as a late-night meal, bar snack, or hangover breakfast. The dish is also known as "disco fries" in the U.S., which is arguably a way cooler and more fitting moniker.

Swapping the fries for tots also plays up poutine's mouthfeel. In the classic version, squeaky cheese curds meet gooey gravy and crisp fries for an interesting combo. With the frozen tot version, poutine becomes even crispier and texturally diversified. Plus, any deviation from the basic formula is inherently encouraged, considering the name "poutine" itself comes from the Quebecois slang term for "mess." To assemble your anytime poutine, simply toast your frozen tater tots on a sheet pan as usual, then load 'em up with the cheese curds and gravy while they're still oven-warm.

