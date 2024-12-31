The Frozen Swap You Need For Delicious Poutine Any Time
Every foodie knows what a drag it can be when a craving strikes at midnight after your favorite restaurants and grocery stores have closed. Don't let the munchies catch you off-guard. For hot and ready poutine on standby, simply swap the fries for frozen tater tots.
Poutine is the Canadian classic comfort food that tops a generous bed of fries with cheese curds and a lush blanket of warm gravy. Instead of fries, those tots last pretty much indefinitely in your freezer, meaning you'll be prepared when a poutine craving strikes any time day or night. (Season's Choice is our favorite tot brand, for the record.) Indeed, this preparedness can be particularly helpful when it comes to poutine, which is typically served as a late-night meal, bar snack, or hangover breakfast. The dish is also known as "disco fries" in the U.S., which is arguably a way cooler and more fitting moniker.
Swapping the fries for tots also plays up poutine's mouthfeel. In the classic version, squeaky cheese curds meet gooey gravy and crisp fries for an interesting combo. With the frozen tot version, poutine becomes even crispier and texturally diversified. Plus, any deviation from the basic formula is inherently encouraged, considering the name "poutine" itself comes from the Quebecois slang term for "mess." To assemble your anytime poutine, simply toast your frozen tater tots on a sheet pan as usual, then load 'em up with the cheese curds and gravy while they're still oven-warm.
Taking this twist on poutine to the next level
You can use homemade gravy to zhuzh up the flavor profile, or jarred store-bought gravy will work just as well. Traditionally, poutine is made with beef or chicken gravy, but savory mushroom gravy can just as easily be used to make this a totally vegetarian dish. Cheese curds can be found at many grocery stores or on Amazon, like the Cheese Bros Wisconsin cheese curds at $34.95 for a 32-ounce package. Alternatively, if you don't have any cheese curds on hand when the poutine craving strikes, a block of white cheddar cheese can be cut into toothy cubes and sprinkled over the tots.
Additionally, feel free to get creative with your toppings. Just because your tater tot poutine base leans on the avant-garde doesn't mean your toppings can't, too! Here at Tasting Table, we're all about this elevated duck poutine with toothy chunks of duck breast and fresh rosemary. (For extra savory flair, you can even toast the tater tots in a few tablespoons of the rendered duck fat). We're also digging this ultra-comforting shepherd's pie poutine that's essentially a deconstructed, playful version of the entree dish. Pair this one with a chilled stout beer or a glass of dry red wine to complete the meal. The cabernet franc from Peller Estates Winery in Niagara, Ontario would make an ideal fit and keep it Canadian.