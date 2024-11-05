9 Foods And Drinks You (Probably) Didn't Know Were Invented In Canada

"What is Canadian food?" Seems like a fairly easy question, but it has a not-so-simple answer, even for most Canadians. As a multicultural nation that's a part of the British Commonwealth, the country has struggled with to merge traditions and shape its own culinary identity in a similar way to how many parts of the U.S. have. That said, there are many foods that are known to be quintessentially Canadian, like poutine and Montreal smoked meats, and our northern neighbors have, over their history, also produced a number of dishes you might not realize originated in Canada.

Advertisement

Most people are familiar with Canadian delicacies like Canadian pea meal bacon or maple syrup. But, did you know that Hawaiian pizza, ginger ale, split pea soup, and, most shockingly, peanut butter, were all created north of the border? The details and origins of these dishes within the Great White North are as interesting as they are delicious.