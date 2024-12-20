The Best Jinro Soju Is A Totally Unique Flavor
Soju is on the rise in the United States thanks to growth in America of K-pop and Korean TV, Korean cuisine, and a thirst for adult beverages with less alcohol. Soju is a Korean spirit, clear and distilled from grain — often rice, but also wheat or, alternatively, a starch like sweet potato — and it clocks in between 17% and 25% ABV, compared to vodka's average 40%. If you're just getting to know soju, chances are the brand you're familiar with is Jinro. It's been the best-selling spirit brand in the world since 2002, and its availability has become widespread in the U.S. — you can find Jinro soju at Costco now.
Because of that growing presence, we recently ranked eight Jinro flavors worst to best in order to help you determine what could be your new favorite spirit. And while Jinro offers lots of fun, familiar flavors from grapefruit to plum, our No. 1 pick is unique and a perfect representation of all there is to love about soju: Chamisul Fresh. "Chamisul" is Korean for "dew," a nod to Jinro's commitment to quality ingredients as well as this variety's clean flavor. There's also a Chamisul Original, but Fresh is even smoother at 16.5% ABV. It's neutral, so great for mixing in cocktails and pairing with food, but boasts subtle hints of rice sweetness and floral aromas with brightness and a dry finish. While fruit-flavored sojus are great, Chamisul Fresh is an argument for enjoying a purer expression.
Reviews for Jinro Chamisul Fresh soju and how to enjoy it
Chamisul is the best-selling individual soju brand. Consider the fact Jinro sold 100.9 million nine-liter cases around the globe in 2023overall, and that's pretty resounding approval. At Total Wine, which sells Chamisul Fresh for $5.49 a bottle, shoppers call it the very best soju, saying it's "crisp and light," "easy to drink," delicious, and a go-to for imbibing with friends. On Reddit, one user recommends Jinro's Chamisul Fresh for its quality compared to other brands, and YouTube reviewers like SG Alcohol Guy give this variety a genuine thumbs up.
Because of its overall pleasant profile and neutral finish, Chamisul Fresh is both an excellent starter soju and a candidate for your long-term soju of choice, considering it's great sipped alone, mixed into cocktails, and paired with food. When learning how to drink soju like a Korean local, this is a foolproof one to pick. For a neat serving, pour chilled Chamisul Fresh into a shot glass — but savor it instead of shooting it. For essential food pairings, look to Korean barbecue or partner the soju with pork feet for a traditional Korean match-up – but Chamisul Fresh is also great for cutting any dish from any cuisine that's fatty or salty. Chamisul's clean finish makes it easy to swap soju in for vodka in cocktails – think soju martinis, mules, bloody marys, and screwdrivers.