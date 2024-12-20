The Best Jinro Soju Is A Totally Unique Flavor

Soju is on the rise in the United States thanks to growth in America of K-pop and Korean TV, Korean cuisine, and a thirst for adult beverages with less alcohol. Soju is a Korean spirit, clear and distilled from grain — often rice, but also wheat or, alternatively, a starch like sweet potato — and it clocks in between 17% and 25% ABV, compared to vodka's average 40%. If you're just getting to know soju, chances are the brand you're familiar with is Jinro. It's been the best-selling spirit brand in the world since 2002, and its availability has become widespread in the U.S. — you can find Jinro soju at Costco now.

Because of that growing presence, we recently ranked eight Jinro flavors worst to best in order to help you determine what could be your new favorite spirit. And while Jinro offers lots of fun, familiar flavors from grapefruit to plum, our No. 1 pick is unique and a perfect representation of all there is to love about soju: Chamisul Fresh. "Chamisul" is Korean for "dew," a nod to Jinro's commitment to quality ingredients as well as this variety's clean flavor. There's also a Chamisul Original, but Fresh is even smoother at 16.5% ABV. It's neutral, so great for mixing in cocktails and pairing with food, but boasts subtle hints of rice sweetness and floral aromas with brightness and a dry finish. While fruit-flavored sojus are great, Chamisul Fresh is an argument for enjoying a purer expression.

