8 Flavors Of Jinro Soju, Ranked

From K-Pop to gochujang to kimchi, bulgogi, and Korean fried chicken, today's global audiences are embracing Korean culture — especially Korean food — with an ever-growing enthusiasm. As Korea's most popular drink, soju is an ideal complement to popular Korean dishes and an enjoyable way to further explore Korean flavors. As you expand your culinary repertoire, it's worth learning how to drink soju. Served cold and taken as a shot or sipped neat, it rounds out a night of Korean barbecue perfectly. It's a neutral spirit, so it also makes a great mixer for soju cocktails. Its neutral flavor makes it an easy swap for vodka in many classic drinks, but with about half the alcohol content.

Soju has been a traditional drink in Korea for centuries, where it was traditionally made with rice until the 1950's when laws restricting the use of rice for alcohol production led many companies to use alternative grains, a practice that continues today. Jincheon Brewing Company has been making Jinro soju since the company's founding in 1924 and has grown steadily ever since. Today, Jinro dominates the worldwide soju market, selling 95.3 million cases in 2020 and outpacing its next competitor almost three times over. They now sell nine different varieties of soju, including three classic unflavored soju, higher-proof Jinro 24 intended for cocktail mixing, and five fruit-flavored versions.

We tried each regular-proof flavor except Jinro 24 to see how they stack up and determine which is the best flavor of Jinro soju to elevate your next Korean dinner or night out at the noraebang.

