How To Make A Korean Yogurt Soju Cocktail With 3 Simple Ingredients
Korean food and drink is growing in popularity and presence in the United States, a win for members of the Asian community who seek familiar favorites stateside and for Americans looking to expand their culinary horizons. And one of the most exciting pockets here to dive into is the world of soju. You can learn what soju is (a clear spirit made from fermented and distilled rice or other grains or starches, similar to vodka). You can learn how it's different from shochu, (shochu is a Japanese liquor made similarly but with a less clean, more pungent profile than soju). Or how to enjoy soju like a Korean local, how to pair it with food, and — most exciting with limitless creative options — how to craft next-level cocktails with soju. One cocktail in particular that's long been a hit in Korea and is guaranteed to reinvigorate your home-bartending repertoire is yogurt soju.
To make yogurt soju, you just need soju, a yogurt drink like Yakult, and a soda like Sprite or 7Up — three ounces of each. You simply shake the soju and yogurt drink together in a cocktail shaker with ice to fully incorporate them, chill them, and also aerate the mixture with a touch of froth. Then, you add the soda, stir, and strain the combo into a glass. The finished result of these three ingredients coming together is sweet, creamy, and balanced with acidity, a touch of boozy warmth, a bright zing of citrus, and the crispness of effervescence.
Different flavors to explore with yogurt soju
Yogurt soju is an imbibing staple in Korea and frequently appears on bar menus and as a go-to for at-home entertaining — no wonder, considering how easy it is to make yet how complex the resulting profile is. It's even joined the canned cocktail trend: A brand called Yoju produces yogurt soju in Original, White Peach, Mango, and Lychee flavors. And speaking of flavors, there is so much potential to try different things when mixing up yogurt soju, adding various fruit notes to an already sweet, tangy, bubbly treat.
To start, there are lots of soju options – we ranked 18 of the best soju brands, which together provide plenty of variety. Soju can come in flavors like strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, peach, green grape, melon, and more. You can also opt for higher-end craft sojus and offerings that have been barrel-aged like whiskey, though these are even better for sipping alone. Yakult has varieties like apple or grape, and you can also use a yogurt drink like kefir, which you can flavor yourself with lemon juice or orange zest.
You can even make your own vegan lassi to end up with an animal product-free yogurt soju. The soda choice is fair game too — try everything from grape to cherry soda depending on your soju and yogurt picks. Pineapple soju, coconut water-infused kefir, and lemon-lime soda creates a piña colada profile, while strawberry soju with original Yakult and cherry soda creates a berries-and-cream effect.