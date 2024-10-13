How To Make A Korean Yogurt Soju Cocktail With 3 Simple Ingredients

Korean food and drink is growing in popularity and presence in the United States, a win for members of the Asian community who seek familiar favorites stateside and for Americans looking to expand their culinary horizons. And one of the most exciting pockets here to dive into is the world of soju. You can learn what soju is (a clear spirit made from fermented and distilled rice or other grains or starches, similar to vodka). You can learn how it's different from shochu, (shochu is a Japanese liquor made similarly but with a less clean, more pungent profile than soju). Or how to enjoy soju like a Korean local, how to pair it with food, and — most exciting with limitless creative options — how to craft next-level cocktails with soju. One cocktail in particular that's long been a hit in Korea and is guaranteed to reinvigorate your home-bartending repertoire is yogurt soju.

To make yogurt soju, you just need soju, a yogurt drink like Yakult, and a soda like Sprite or 7Up — three ounces of each. You simply shake the soju and yogurt drink together in a cocktail shaker with ice to fully incorporate them, chill them, and also aerate the mixture with a touch of froth. Then, you add the soda, stir, and strain the combo into a glass. The finished result of these three ingredients coming together is sweet, creamy, and balanced with acidity, a touch of boozy warmth, a bright zing of citrus, and the crispness of effervescence.