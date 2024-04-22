How To Drink Korean Soju Like A Local

Soju is not just a drink in Korea; it's a cultural experience. This clear distilled spirit served in a green bottle has deep roots in Korean history and is enjoyed by people of all backgrounds. Whether you're new to soju or are a seasoned enthusiast, knowing how to (properly) drink it can enhance your enjoyment of this iconic Korean beverage. Before diving into how the locals enjoy this liquor, it's essential to first understand what soju is (and perhaps, some of the best soju brands).

Soju is typically made from grains such as rice, barley, or wheat, and has a relatively high alcohol content. It's best served chilled, straight from the refrigerator, to enhance its smoothness and subtle flavors. Resist the urge to add ice, which can dilute the taste, and plan to serve it in traditional soju glasses, which are small and narrow and designed to encourage sipping rather than gulping. When serving soju to others, the eldest person at the table has the right to pour first.

For the younger members, Andy Im, owner of a Korean BBQ restaurant, explained to KUOW, "You would receive the soju in a shot glass with two hands from the senior, and you would have to turn away and not to [be] face to face when you drink." Turning away is a display of respect. The pour should be until the glass is nearly complete, as it's customary not to fill it all the way. Before drinking, it's common to say "gunbae" (which means "cheers" in Korean). The first sip can be enjoyed as a shot, but subsequent servings should be sipped to savor the delicate sweetness of the soju.