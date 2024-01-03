Soju Is The Most Traditional Drink To Pair With This Pork Dish

In South Korea, drinking while out and about is a prominent part of the culture as a social activity complete with etiquette and tradition. While bars and clubs similar to those in the United States do exist, restaurants are a particularly popular spot to enjoy an alcoholic drink. So naturally, the nation offers some delicious bites to go along with a boozy night out.

For meat-eaters, what could be a better drinking accompaniment than tender bites of slow-cooked pork? In Korea, a rendition of such a delectable dish is called jokbal, which is crafted from pork feet and traditionally accompanied by soju, a rice and grain distilled alcohol that's Korea's drink of choice. Soju's lighter character and touch of booze perfectly balance jokbal's meaty nature. And soju's alcoholic strength, which can range from 25% ABV to a full-proof 40% ABV, encourages sipping or shooting. Meanwhile, jokbal's aromatic cooking liquid introduces notes of salty, sweet, and savory, all crafting a combination that encourages another round.