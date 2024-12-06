The Popular Korean Soju Brand You Can Now Find At Costco

You don't have to go to your favorite Korean BBQ restaurant or H-Mart to find soju. You can simply go to Costco and pick up a box of the popular Korean soju brand, HiteJinro. While only 17 Costco locations in the U.S. sell HiteJinro soju, the brand has plans to sell its soju in five more outlets, all in California. The current 17 locations include Costco branches located in Chicago, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and New York. To see if your local Costco warehouse is selling HiteJinro soju, first call customer service to check or search on Costco's website.

Advertisement

While this soju maker did not appear on our list of the 18 best soju brands, HiteJinro is one of South Korea's leading beer and spirit companies. The soju comes in an iconic green bottle with a fruit — such as green grapes, plum, strawberry, or peach — and the company's cute frog mascot on the label. Depending on the soju's flavor, the bottle cap's color is either green or red. If the flavor is grape, the cap is green.