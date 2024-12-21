Bobby Flay's Trick For Keeping Turkey Burgers Juicy

For the juiciest burger, you want ground turkey that has a decent amount of dark meat. Dark meat has a higher fat content than white meat, so you want a blend that is a good mixture of both. Next, make sure the patty is cooked all the way through. The internal temperature of a turkey burger should always be 165 degrees Fahrenheit. To avoid dry, overcooked patties, it's best to remove them from heat when they reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit. While they are resting, the residual heat of the meat will help it reach the desired temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

As tempting as it may be, refrain from flipping your burgers too many times. And don't flatten it out with a spatula. You want to keep all that moisture within your patty. That's why you brushed it with canola oil before cooking it. To create extra moist turkey burgers on the grill, you should cook them for roughly 12 minutes and only flip them halfway through cooking.

Turkey burgers are great for customization. That's why Flay adds a grilled Swiss cheese-filled portobello mushroom cap to his. On their own, portobello mushrooms have a robust flavor that mimics the flavor profile of beef, hence why it's often used as a meat substitute. This richness gives the leaner turkey burger a new layer of texture and umami flavor that it's missing. And you can never go wrong with adding gooey, melting cheese.

