Alex Guarnaschelli's Secret Weapon For The Juiciest Turkey Burgers
Ground turkey is a decidedly lean protein option. As appealing as this can be, since it may seem like a healthier choice than other meats, it also means that it can dry out more easily. And when it comes to making turkey burgers, no one likes biting into a crumbly patty. There are a few things you can do throughout your patty prep to ensure yours ends up nice and juicy, such as adding a game-changing ingredient like goat milk. But you don't have to stop there.
Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has provided us with plenty of effective cooking tips over the years. But thanks to her recipe for turkey burgers, shared with Food Network, we know that a little chicken stock can help keep your patties tender. If you want to try this tip out but find yourself without chicken stock on hand, Guarnaschelli says it'll work with water (and we'd also try it out with another type of stock if needed). In case your meat lost any of its juices while you cooked it (or if you just want to keep as much moisture in there as possible), this extra stock is a fool-proof way to ensure you don't end up with brittle turkey.
How and when to add chicken stock to your turkey burgers
Before you add the broth to your turkey burgers, Guarnaschelli advises keeping moisture out of the cooking process. You'll first want to sear the outsides of your patties to get a nice brown crust, but this can't be achieved if there's too much liquid in your pan. Instead, plop the meat in hot oil for three to five minutes on each side.
After you've flipped your patties and let both sides cook almost completely through, turn off the heat and pour a cup and a half of chicken stock into a pan with four burgers. Let the extra liquid simmer for another minute or so on medium-low heat, keeping the lid off your pan.
That last minute of cooking is also the perfect opportunity to melt your cheese on top of each patty. Plus, your meat will get a chance to rest, which can help bring it to the ideal internal temperature. And if you're not sure what to do with the rest of the liquid in the pan? Guarnaschelli recommends cooking it down for five minutes to spoon over your burgers before digging in.