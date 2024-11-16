Alex Guarnaschelli's Secret Weapon For The Juiciest Turkey Burgers

Ground turkey is a decidedly lean protein option. As appealing as this can be, since it may seem like a healthier choice than other meats, it also means that it can dry out more easily. And when it comes to making turkey burgers, no one likes biting into a crumbly patty. There are a few things you can do throughout your patty prep to ensure yours ends up nice and juicy, such as adding a game-changing ingredient like goat milk. But you don't have to stop there.

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has provided us with plenty of effective cooking tips over the years. But thanks to her recipe for turkey burgers, shared with Food Network, we know that a little chicken stock can help keep your patties tender. If you want to try this tip out but find yourself without chicken stock on hand, Guarnaschelli says it'll work with water (and we'd also try it out with another type of stock if needed). In case your meat lost any of its juices while you cooked it (or if you just want to keep as much moisture in there as possible), this extra stock is a fool-proof way to ensure you don't end up with brittle turkey.