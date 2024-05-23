The Ideal Internal Temperature For Perfectly Cooked Turkey Burgers

When it isn't beef you seek but the craving for a burger hits hard, turkey makes for a great alternative patty that still satisfies. However, while beef burgers are typically ordered cooked to the internal temperature or doneness that you desire, turkey burgers need to be cooked thoroughly before consumption. Honestly, all undercooked meat carries the risk of harboring pathogens but poultry conjures up a special caution due to fears of salmonella.

Thus, it is important to properly gauge the internal temperature of your turkey burger before you take it off the heat. This is one of the real reasons you actually need a meat thermometer, which is a tool every cook should have. The temperature you should aim for with this type of meat is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, per the USDA. That comes with a caveat, though.

While the final temperature should hit this mark to ensure foodborne pathogens are killed off, that isn't the temperature the turkey burger should be at when it comes off the grill. Carryover cooking happens when the residual heat left in an item exposed to heat causes it to continue to rise in temperature even after cooking is over. This means you should remove the turkey burger from the heat at 160 degrees Fahrenheit and let it rest while the temperature increases while monitoring the rise with your internal probe thermometer in place.