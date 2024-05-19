All You Need Is A Dusting Of Flour For The Juiciest Turkey Burgers Ever

Flour and burgers might not seem like a match made in heaven. In fact, if you see flour listed on a turkey burger recipe, you might assume it has something to do with making the buns from scratch. But surprisingly, this baking ingredient can help your meat become as juicy as possible. And with ground turkey, dry patties are a notorious problem. This protein has less fat than other types, so it's easy to overcook it and turn it into a crumbly mess.

So, where does flour come into the mix? When you lightly dust your burgers with the powder before cooking them, it helps seal in the juices by preventing them from leaking into your pan. Instead, the flour soaks up the liquid, leaving it in your patties. But that's not the only benefit here. Dusting your ground turkey will also help it create a golden-brown, crispy crust on the grill or stove since the starches in the flour caramelize before the meat does. This means you'll end up with burgers that have a little crunchiness on the outside but are succulent and juicy on the inside.