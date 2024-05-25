Here's How Long To Grill Turkey Burgers For Moist Results

Past the classic combo of a grilled beef patty between two buns, burger recipes come in a large variety. And if you're looking for an option that's leaner, has less saturated fat, and is more sustainable, then turn to a turkey-based patty. It's a delicious meat that melds well into the sandwich format — but it does require a little know-how to prepare.

While its low-fat nature is beneficial, it also means the protein's predisposed to drying out, crafting patties that both lack any flavor and are a parched, crumbly disappointment. However, it doesn't have to be this way — with a careful eye on the cooking duration, you'll get a turkey burger that's actually juicy.

For moist results, grill turkey burgers on medium heat. Limit cooking time to 12 minutes total, with a flip halfway through. The less agitation, the better: don't work the patty more than necessary when forming, and keep the spatula off the burgers during cooking. In fact, it's best to keep the grill lid closed during the entire preparation process. With such care, the burgers will turn out delectably moist.