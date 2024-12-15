14 Ways To Elevate Cauliflower Rice

There are so many dishes out there that depend on rice, and fried rice is just one of them. There's something about digging into a bowl of fried rice — it feels comforting in a way not every dish can live up to. But if you're trying to cut back on your rice intake (or you just don't happen to have any on hand), you might assume that fried rice is off the menu for the night. If you have some cauliflower rice in the freezer, though, you may just be able to turn it into some of the best fried "rice" you've ever had.

Advertisement

The trick to making fried cauliflower rice is using plenty of fat in the recipe. Of course, you can always use oil or whatever other cooking fat you have on hand, but we really like working with bacon. Not only does adding bacon to the dish give you that beautiful, salty, and flavorful oil to work with, but it also delivers crispy bits of meat in every bite. Sure, it may not be the most typical addition to fried rice, but believe us when we say that it works especially well with cauliflower rice. Add in any other ingredients you usually like in your fried rice, like chopped onions, garlic, carrots, or even some egg, and you have a lighter alternative to one of your favorite rice-based dishes.

Advertisement