Your Food Processor Is Key For Making Cauliflower Rice

Riced cauliflower provides you with an easy alternative to hearty comfort dishes, and further proves the extreme versatility of this cousin to broccoli. This grain-free substitute not only acts as a low-carb replacement, but cauliflower is also filled with nutritional benefits ranging from vitamin C to potassium. While many vegetables can be riced, cauliflower is a great stand-in because it doesn't have much of a natural flavor, making it versatile enough to fully take on the sauces and seasonings it's being cooked with. Cauliflower rice is easy to pick up in the freezer section of your local grocery store, but when it comes to taste and cost-effectiveness, you really can't beat the fresh, homemade version. Plus, it's easier than you might think to turn bushy cauliflower heads into a delicious, rice-like entree, and your food processor is the perfect tool for getting the job done.

Food processors are most efficient because of their sharp spinning blades that quickly break down ingredients. You can always opt for alternatives, such as box graters, but they take a lot of manual work when it comes to ricing cauliflower, and they force your fingers too close to the blades for comfort. Using the food processor is not only faster and safer, but it also ensures that your cauliflower rice is uniformly chopped, which will help it to cook evenly.