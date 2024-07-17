The Easy Tip That Gives Cauliflower Rice A Better Texture

Cauliflower rice is still enjoying its moment in the limelight, and why not? It is a tasty, healthy alternative to regular rice that can be prepared in myriad ways, from a super simple recipe to customizable ones adding your favorite ingredients and spices. It is easy to make at home with help from a food processor, but it is also readily available in your supermarket's frozen aisle for a speedy shortcut. However, a common complaint about using frozen cauliflower rice is that you must squeeze the water out after thawing to avoid a soggy consistency. But there's a way to avoid this issue with a simple step: Do not thaw the cauliflower rice before cooking; rather, add it to your pan directly from the freezer.

When you cook your cauliflower rice this way the water cooks off in the pan, so you avoid the tedious task of squeezing it out of the thawed cauliflower in a tea towel or cheesecloth. As it thaws in the pan, the resulting moisture helps to cook the cauliflower, yielding a moist, fluffy rice that is neither waterlogged nor dry. Plus, it will save you the time you'd have to wait to cook it while it thaws. Talk about a win-win scenario.