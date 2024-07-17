The Easy Tip That Gives Cauliflower Rice A Better Texture
Cauliflower rice is still enjoying its moment in the limelight, and why not? It is a tasty, healthy alternative to regular rice that can be prepared in myriad ways, from a super simple recipe to customizable ones adding your favorite ingredients and spices. It is easy to make at home with help from a food processor, but it is also readily available in your supermarket's frozen aisle for a speedy shortcut. However, a common complaint about using frozen cauliflower rice is that you must squeeze the water out after thawing to avoid a soggy consistency. But there's a way to avoid this issue with a simple step: Do not thaw the cauliflower rice before cooking; rather, add it to your pan directly from the freezer.
When you cook your cauliflower rice this way the water cooks off in the pan, so you avoid the tedious task of squeezing it out of the thawed cauliflower in a tea towel or cheesecloth. As it thaws in the pan, the resulting moisture helps to cook the cauliflower, yielding a moist, fluffy rice that is neither waterlogged nor dry. Plus, it will save you the time you'd have to wait to cook it while it thaws. Talk about a win-win scenario.
Tips for enhancing your basic cauliflower rice
To make your cauliflower rice more flavorful, add the spices or aromatics you prefer. Start with a small amount of olive oil in a large saute pan and add chopped onion, garlic, celery, or any aromatic of our choice, and cook until translucent and a little tender. As you add your frozen cauliflower rice to the pan, you can also incorporate a small amount of broth (chicken, vegetable, mushroom, etc.) and any spices you wish. Cook at medium heat for about six minutes and voilà! Your cauliflower rice is ready to enjoy.
This basic recipe for cauliflower rice can also be used as a base for a more elaborate dish. Try this cauliflower "couscous" with olives and almonds; pile up a quick stir fry on top, or turn it into a low-carb fried rice. Throw in some fresh parsley, mint, or basil; add a squeeze of lemon juice, a splash of soy sauce, or even a little heat from your favorite hot sauce. Either way, you'll have dinner on the table in no time, and you can rest assured your cauliflower rice will turn out wonderfully when using this nifty freezer-to-stovetop technique.