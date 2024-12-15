12 Mistakes You Should Never Make With Coffee Cocktails

Although coffee and cocktails have both been around for a long time, combining the two is a relatively new concept. In the 19th century, some coffee houses served their energizing brews with a splash of liquor. However, most cocktail enthusiasts agree that the first modern coffee cocktail was the Irish coffee, a warming tipple that didn't emerge until the 1940s. A few cocktails featuring coffee liqueur, like the White Russian, appeared shortly after. It wasn't until the 1980s, with the invention of the espresso martini, that coffee-based cocktails experienced a boom in popularity.

Nowadays, there's no shortage of fantastic coffee cocktails to choose from. As an ex-international bartender with more than a decade of professional cocktail experience, I've made more than a few of them myself. I've whipped up more classic espresso martinis than I can count and experimented heavily with twists on the recipe. I've mastered the art of the Irish coffee, played around with different roasts and beans from around the world, and crafted unique signature coffee cocktails for multiple bars. If there's one thing I've learned, it's that it's very easy to underestimate the complexity of using coffee in cocktails. Even before you add any boozy ingredients, it's a beverage that takes no shortage of skill and knowledge to get right. Below, I'm going to share the most common mistakes people make when making coffee cocktails and how to avoid them.

