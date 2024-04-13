An Expert Explains Why You Should Always Use Concentrated Cold Brew In Cocktails

With an espresso martini being all the rage again, there is an increased focus on adding coffee to cocktails. But just as there is a wide range of spirits to choose from when crafting a cocktail, there's a plethora of coffee preparations. From drip to pour-over to espresso to iced coffee, finding java that is right for the beverage at hand takes serious consideration. To help make the right decision, Tasting Table spoke with Jessie Dolores, Manager at Coffee + Cocktails at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, to find out her approach to adding it to mixed drinks.

"Cold brew concentrate works better than diluted since most espresso cocktails are shaken," Dolores explained. "Dilution from the cold brew plus dilution from the shaking makes for an unbalanced cocktail. Here at Coffee + Cocktails we use the Toddy system to make cold brew with a 5-pound bag of beans to 14 quarts of water ratio that steeps for 16 hrs."

When it comes to coffee-based cocktails, Coffee + Cocktails isn't messing around. The eatery boasts an impressive espresso martini menu with eight libations that include, yes, coffee, but also unusual ingredients, like peanut butter, mezcal, basil, and Tabasco hot sauce.