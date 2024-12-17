The Liquor You Need In Your Chicken Wing Brine To Make The Flavors Shine

When gathering the ingredients to compose a perfect chicken brine, the typical suspects come to mind: Water, salt, sugar, your favorite spices, or if you're feeling adventurous, a splash or three of beer. Bourbon is another great addition to your brines and glazes, but the liquor that Italian chef and TV personality, Giada De Laurentiis, recommends you use in your baked chicken wing marinade feels like it comes out of left field — at least until you try it.

Advertisement

According to De Laurentiis, tequila is a great liquor to add to your chicken brine because you can actually still taste the tequila once the baked and glazed wings come out of the oven. Tequila is made from agave nectar that's then fermented and distilled. There are three different categories of tequila, largely depending on the aging process, but the important thing to note is the fewer additives during the production process, the more premium the tequila.

Tequila is an excellent ingredient to consider when making Mexican dishes, especially when using meats that are a canvas for more complex flavors like chicken. The floral and sweet notes from the agave nectar, mixed with the natural spiciness of the alcohol will infuse your chicken skin with rich flavors.

Advertisement