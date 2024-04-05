What Actually Happens When You Add Beer To Chicken Brine

Cooking lean meat can be tricky since it tends to get tough easily, which is why brining chicken is so important. The task helps to preserve the chicken's moisture so that it remains juicy as it cooks. We're talking of a wet chicken brine, where the chicken is submerged in a mixture of salt and water at a ratio of one cup per gallon of water. Yet this mixture can be altered with the simple addition of beer for better results.

A plain chicken brine helps to preserve and even adds moisture to the chicken. This works through two processes. Once the chicken is submerged in brine, osmosis occurs. This involves water transferring from the brine through the membranes of the chicken's cells. The second process, diffusion, sees salt (and water) move from the higher concentration in the brine and settle in the chicken, leveling out the distribution. Not only that, but the absorption brings out the flavor of the meat since salt is a flavor enhancer.

Similarly, chicken's flavor is enhanced by beer. If salt-brining is the king of imparting flavors, beer-brining is the ace card. The beer, along with the brine, transfers its natural aromas along with salt so that it enriches the meat through diffusion. Tannins and acids in beer also help break down the chicken meat so it's tender. Imagine the taste of chicken bolstered with hints of toasty, roast-y aromas and its meat falling apart so effortlessly — divine.