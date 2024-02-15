Bourbon Is The Secret To A Bolder Turkey Brine

As the saying goes, at least in some circles, "Everything's better with bourbon." The spirit makes its way into glazes, sauces, salad dressings, desserts, boozy fruit infusions, pecan coatings, brownie bites, meatballs, and practically anything that goes on or in an adult-friendly plate or mouth. Then there's the lesser-known practice of giving turkey brine some bourbon-bold shouting power.

We're not talking about plopping an entire turkey into a bowl of bourbon, as tempting (and pricey) as that may be. It's more like punching up an existing brine recipe and giving it a spirited presence at the dinner table. With the inherently rich, sweet, and smoky taste of bourbon and its oaky notes of caramel and vanilla, it's pretty much guaranteed that any bourbon brine gets a wide-ranging flavor jump. That's especially true given the strict regulations for a straight Kentucky bourbon, including a minimum of 51% pure corn mash and years of aging in new charred oak barrels. All that goodness from one of America's premier hometown spirits will be making its way into your turkey brine.

But boozing up a turkey brine does involve several considerations, all subjective to personal palates. A few things to consider include flavor enhancement and how to incorporate bourbon into a typically benign-tasting turkey brine.