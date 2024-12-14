15 Wine And Crumbl Cookie Pairings You Have To Try

Crumbl is a cookie phenomenon whose fans stay giddy with sweet anticipation every week as the company, with over 1000 locations worldwide, debuts its six new flavors from its constantly rotating menu of items. Since its start in 2017, the Utah-based bakery has released dozens of flavors that are a nod to cookie classics and imaginative recreations of dessert favorites baked into a cookie form. While some flavors stay only for one week, others are on a constant rotation, reappearing every few weeks or so, like its initial offering of a classic milk chocolate chip cookie. That cookie is so popular it is even available in a chocolatey chip cookie cereal.

Each well-constructed cookie layers its flavors, creating intriguing complexity that deserves an equally thought-provoking pairing. Enjoying a glass of wine with the desserts will enhance the flavors of both if done correctly. If not, the flavor combination will fall flat or taste flabby, something no one wants when enjoying a Crumbl.

The key to pairing dessert with Champagne or any wine is that the wine should be sweeter than the dessert. However, while the wine will have sweetness, it should also have fresh acidity, helping cut through the richness and sugar of a dessert. Following this wine pairing guide will ensure you never make a mistake with your next Crumbl cookie order.