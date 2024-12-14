15 Wine And Crumbl Cookie Pairings You Have To Try
Crumbl is a cookie phenomenon whose fans stay giddy with sweet anticipation every week as the company, with over 1000 locations worldwide, debuts its six new flavors from its constantly rotating menu of items. Since its start in 2017, the Utah-based bakery has released dozens of flavors that are a nod to cookie classics and imaginative recreations of dessert favorites baked into a cookie form. While some flavors stay only for one week, others are on a constant rotation, reappearing every few weeks or so, like its initial offering of a classic milk chocolate chip cookie. That cookie is so popular it is even available in a chocolatey chip cookie cereal.
Each well-constructed cookie layers its flavors, creating intriguing complexity that deserves an equally thought-provoking pairing. Enjoying a glass of wine with the desserts will enhance the flavors of both if done correctly. If not, the flavor combination will fall flat or taste flabby, something no one wants when enjoying a Crumbl.
The key to pairing dessert with Champagne or any wine is that the wine should be sweeter than the dessert. However, while the wine will have sweetness, it should also have fresh acidity, helping cut through the richness and sugar of a dessert. Following this wine pairing guide will ensure you never make a mistake with your next Crumbl cookie order.
Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee with Gonzalez Byass Nectar Pedro Ximénez Sherry
Crumbl's Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee cookie combines an indulgent, moist chocolate cookie with chocolate and toffee chips. A sprinkling of flaky sea salt finishes the treat, cutting through some of that richness while adding a layer of seasoning to the overall flavor. Pairing the cookie with a sweet Pedro Ximenez sherry will enhance the overall flavor profile.
In the production of Gonzalez Byass Nectar Pedro Ximénez sherry, the white pedro ximénez grapes are laid on mats to dry in the hot Spanish sun after harvest. This process, known as soleo or asoleo, allows the fruit to raisin, losing a significant portion of its water, concentrating the sweet grape flavors. After fermentation and fortification to 15% alcohol, the wine ages in the sherry Solera system for eight years. The resulting sherry has robust flavors of dried figs, raisins, toffee, and chocolate. While the wine has significant sweetness, its freshness is inviting, and its velvety palate and sweet taste harmonize with the cookie's flavors.
Classic Pink Sugar and Laurent Perrier Harmony Demi Sec Champagne
One of Cumbl's most beloved cookies is the Classic Pink Sugar. The new version was released in August of 2022, a few months after the original version disappeared from its standing as a consistent part of the weekly rotation. The difference between the two versions is that the topping for the vanilla sugar cookie is almond frosting using real almond extract. Crumbl included almond flavoring instead of real extract in the former version.
A glass of Laurent Perrier Harmony Champagne pairs perfectly with this nutty, sugary treat. The demi-sec, or slightly sweet, sparkling wine is a blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier grapes that age for three years in the bottle on the lees, or dead yeast strains, imparting a nutty, almond and brioche note. The dosage, or amount of sugar added at the end of the Champagne's production, is 40 grams per liter. While the sugar may sound high, the wine's natural acidity ensures the palate stays light and fresh.
Chocolate Turtle Cookies with Dow's Late Bottle Vintage Port
Chocolate, nut, and caramel lovers will all rejoice when Crumbl's Chocolate Turtle cookies return to the menu rotation. The fudgy chocolate cookie is stuffed with chopped pecans and topped with caramel sauce, melted milk chocolate, and more pecans. It is an indulgent take on the chocolate turtle that is so rich it needs a wine that matches the taste while balancing all of that sweetness, like Dow's Late Bottle Vintage Port.
Dow's selects only the years with the best grape harvests to craft its Late Bottle Vintage (LBV) port wines, selecting the best lots of fruit from the year to include in the bottling. The fortified wine ages in large oak casks for six years before its release. During this time, the wine begins to take on the tertiary notes aging can bring. Upon release, the wine's flavors are transformed from ripe fruit to more dried fruit flavors, including blackberry, black plum, and boysenberry with a hint of mint and spice. The full-bodied, fruit-filled selection has enough power to stand up to any dessert, including the most sinfully delicious cookie.
Snickerdoodle with Graham's 10 Year Tawny Port
The Snickerdoodle is a favorite childhood cookie. Maybe it is because it is fun to say or because the Snickerdoodle cookie is so incredibly delicious, layering sugar and cinnamon on top of a spiced sugar cookie. Crumbl takes these flavors to the next level in its Snickerdoodle Cupcake cookie by adding a layer of sweet cream cheese frosting and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Pairing the cookie with Graham's 10 Year Old Tawny Port will enhance these sugar and warm spice flavors.
Tawny port is the type of dessert wine that ages for extended periods in oak casks, imparting nutty almond and warm spice notes into the fortified wine. The longer the wine ages, the more characteristics of the barrel the port wine will take on, changing from honey and butterscotch in very young tawny wines to caramel, toffee, and dried fruit in well-aged tawny. Ten years is just the right amount of aging time for a tawny to pair with Cumbl's Snickerdoodle. Graham's selection shows notes of fig, honey, toasted nuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Or, double the fun by pairing the tawny with Crumbl's Snickerdoodle Sandwich cookie, adding an extra layer of cookie decadence.
Kentucky Butter Cake with Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay
Napa Valley's Rombauer Winery and Vineyards is well known for producing the classic California-style chardonnay. This style, and hence Rombauer's wine, undergoes malolactic fermentation where tart malic acid in the wine transforms into creamy lactic acid, creating wines that are rich, creamy, and buttery, the perfect wine to pair with Crumbl's Kentucky Butter Cake cookie. The cookie begins with a butter cake cookie. Crumbl then slathers an unctuous layer of creamy butter glaze on top.
In addition to the creaminess of Rombauer's chardonnay, the Carneros appellation wine has layers of fresh lemon zest, ripe pear, and melon, with warm baking spice and vanilla on the finish. While the wine displays ample richness, it also has acidity, as the cool-climate Carneros appellation helps the fruit maintain freshness throughout the growing season. The region experiences foggy evenings and mornings, with constant breezes blowing in off San Pablo Bay. The result is a well-rounded, textured chardonnay with bright acidity.
Lemon Bar with Château Doisy-Védrines Sauternes
A lemon bar is a quintessential spring and summer treat as it makes us think of sunshine. The dessert includes a bright, zesty lemon curd on top of a sweet, crunchy shortbread or biscuit base. Crumbl's takes the form of a cookie, where a crisp lemon-flavored cookie receives a slathering of a candy-like lemony topping. To finish, the cookie company adds a pinch of powdered sugar. With the right balance of sweetness and freshness, Château Doisy-Védrines Sauternes matches the sugary, citrusy cookie well.
The grapes in the sticky, sweet dessert wine from France remain on the vine for an extended period after reaching full ripeness, where it develops a gray powdery mold known as Botrytis cinerea or noble rot. The fungus causes the grapes to become shriveled, concentrating the juices, further developing the sweetness. A Grand Cru Classé in 1855 noted winery in the designation, Château Doisy-Védrines Sauternes blends sémillon and sauvignon blanc to create its Sauternes revealing honey, fresh lemon, candied citrus peel, and crushed stone with lovely freshness, keeping the palate in balance.
Strawberry Short Cake with Champagne Delamotte Rosé
A glass of Delamotte Rosé Champagne is a palate-pleasing treat by itself. Adding a fruity, nutty, creamy Strawberry Shortcake cookie from Cumbl transports your taste buds to flavor heaven. Crumbl's cookie delivers the classic strawberry shortcake flavors, including a cakey sugar cookie with freshly whipped cream, strawberry jam, and strawberries. These berry flavors will bring out the wild strawberry and ripe raspberry flavors of the red pinot noir grapes in Delamotte Rosé Champagne.
A traditional method of production wine, the frothy, lively sparkler combines chardonnay with pinot noir before aging in the bottle for 24 months, lending biscuit and creme brulee tastes to the elegant wine with a long, refreshing finish. The rosé is the type of Champagne that is a dry, brut style wine with the dosage of 8 grams of sugar per liter, giving it just the right amount of sweetness to pair well with Crumbl's cookie.
Cornbread with Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay
Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay from Santa Barbara County opens with notes of creamy honey, ripe citrus, and tropical fruit with toasty vanilla and spice from nine months of aging in predominantly French oak. The wine's vineyards lie not far from the Pacific Ocean, bringing cooling winds off the coast through the vineyards, ensuring the wine has crisp freshness along with sun-ripened fruit flavors, making it a delicious pairing with Crumbl's Cornbread cookie.
Crumbl co-founder Sawyer Hemsley created the cookie in honor of his mother's homemade cornbread enjoyed throughout his childhood. The cookie features a sweet cornbread cookie base that Crumbl smothers in a decadent honey butter glaze, honey buttercream frosting, and a heavy drizzle of honey. While the wine is dry, the chardonnay's natural fruitiness, creamy, honeyed characteristics and bright acidity make for an intriguing match.
Caramel Praline with Harvey's Bristol Cream Sherry
Blending sweet Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry with oxidized, aged oloroso sherry produces a type of sherry wine known as cream sherry. One of the leading producers of style is Harvey's. Since 1882, Harvey's has been producing its Bristol Cream sherry, blending palomino and PX fruit grown in Spain's arid Jerez-Xeres-Sherry region. Harvey's combines nutty, yeasty fino sherry and slightly aged and oxidized amontillado sherry with PX to craft its Bristol Cream. Harvey's captures and combines the best characteristics of each part of the blend, delivering a sweet and savory full-bodied, silky, complex sherry with layers of dried fig, roasted chestnuts, and caramel.
These flavors marry with the tastes Crumbl offers in its Caramel Praline cookie. The brown sugar cookie with caramel frosting and toasted pecans seamlessly pairs with the full-bodied yet delicate wine's flavors. Enjoy the pairing with a chilled glass of Harvey's Bristol Cream with a slice of orange to bring out the sherry's freshness while complementing the caramelized notes in the wine and the cookie.
Apple Crumb with Dr. Konstantin Frank Célèbre Cremant
Apple desserts are always a seasonal favorite, whether in the summer with apple pie on the 4th of July or a warm apple cobbler during the winter months. The Apple Crumb Cake cookie from Crumbl reminds us of a sweet apple cake brimming with ripe apple and warm spice flavors. It features an apple-flavored cookie with baked apples, a sticky, sweet, and thick brown sugar glaze, and a sprinkle of spiced streusel with cinnamon.
Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery offers a flawless pairing for this cookie with its Célèbre Cremant from the Finger Lakes region of New York State. The pioneering winery is considered one of the hallmark brands from the region, known as an area with prolific apple production and high-quality riesling wines. Célèbre is a semi-dry, sparkling riesling wine that uses the traditional method of production. The fruit comes from one of the winery's estate vineyards planted specifically for producing sparkling wine.
Célèbre ages inside the bottle for two years. Throughout this time the wine ages on the lees, lending baked brioche and fresh cream flavors that match well with the buttery apple cookie's tastes. These yeasty flavors harmonize with the wine's golden apple, spice, and honey flavors, enhancing the cookie's apple and streusel topping. While the wine has sweetness, it also has riesling's recognizable acidity, a trademark of the variety, providing a harmonious pairing.
Double Fudge Brownie with Sandeman Founder's Reserve Port
Crumbl's chocolate on chocolate on chocolate Double Fudge Brownie cookie makes a flavorful match with a fruity, refined, slightly aged ruby port. Sandeman Founder's Reserve Ruby Port combines the traditional field blend of Portuguese varieties, including Tinta Roriz, Tinta Amarela, Tinta Barroca, Tinto Cão, and Touriga Franca. The wine ferments to a dry wine that is then fortified to increase the alcohol and sweetness, meaning only a small glass is necessary to fully appreciate the fruit-forward flavors of the high-alcohol wine. The reserve ruby port quality is higher than that of a standard ruby port due to the premium quality grapes in the blend and the additional aging time the port receives.
Sandeman Reserve Ruby Port ages an average of four years in oak casks, adding complexity and structure to the port while allowing the flavors to meld. The resulting fortified wine shows rich and ripe flavors of red plum, figs, blackberry, and cherry. Those red and black fruit flavors compliment the fudgy chocolate flavors of Crumbl's indulgent, chewy Double Fudge Brownie cookie. The brownie cookie includes a heavy coating of rich chocolate glaze topped with a crumble of freshly baked brownies. The duo offers complementary flavors similar to the combination of ripe berries with chocolate cake.
Circus Animal Cookie with Warre's White Port
The Circus Animal cookie from Crumbl mimics the flavor of the whimsical icing-covered cookies to perfection, layering a white sugar cookie with a thick glaze of white chocolate frosting and an adornment of one circus animal cookie. The pairing for such an unctuous, sugary treat needs sweetness to complement the cookie while also having freshness to balance the flavors. We suggest Warre's White Port.
The difference between white and red port is that in the production of white port, the juice is pressed off the grape skins quickly, ensuring the wine has a golden color and bright, fresh acidity while delivering a fruity, honeyed flavor profile. The juice in the red port macerates on the skins longer, giving it a deep garnet color and spicy, red fruit notes without nearly as much freshness as white port shows.
Warre's is one of Portugal's historic port wine producers, with roots dating to 1670. The winery utilizes a blend of native white Portuguese grapes, which can include up to 50 different varieties, creating a fortified dessert wine with 19% alcohol. The wine layers of honeydew melon and golden citrus, with notes of vanilla, marzipan, and subtle toasted spices from the influence of the partial aging of the wine in oak. The other portion of the wine ages in stainless steel, keeping the fruity and acidic characteristics of the port intact.
Peaches & Cream with Los Cerros de San Juan 'Familie Lahusen' Riesling
Riesling wine offers an array of aromas and flavors that pair well with a range of dishes, from savory to sweet. The natural acidity in the fragrant wine provides ample freshness, and its tastes can range from stone fruit to ripe citrus to tropical fruits with floral or spice aromas. Los Cerros de San Juan 'Familie Lahusen' riesling wine highlights stone fruit flavors of white peaches and apricots, golden citrus, and fresh white flowers without a hint of the petrol note riesling wine, which can sometimes show in older riesling wines.
Crumbl's Peaches & Cream cookie melds cohesively with these juicy, refreshing flavors. The peachy treat begins with a chilled sugar cookie with a topping of fresh, pillowy whipped cream and a sweet peach glaze. The juicy, refreshing wine from the Colonia region of Uruguay enjoys the maritime influence of the Rio de la Plata, bringing crisp liveliness to the overall palate. Its fruit-forward style will elevate the fruity, creamy flavors of the cookie.
Molten Lava with Seghesio Sonoma County Zinfandel
Reminiscent of the chocolate lava cake dessert, Cumbl's Molten Lava cookie delivers the expected hot fudge center inside a decadent dark chocolate cookie. A sprinkling of powdered sugar finishes off the ooey, gooey treat. For dark chocolate desserts, pairing with a rich red wine will complement the flavors, like a cabernet sauvignon or zinfandel. With Crumbl's cookie, we suggest a glass of Seghesio Sonoma County Zinfandel, which opens with the aroma of baked cherries, ripe figs, and sweet plums. The wine ages 10 months in a combination of French and American oak barrels, lending mocha and warm spice notes of nutmeg and allspice with a touch of coconut.
The cookie's chocolatey flavors will bring out an underlying chocolate note in the wine. In contrast, the taste of red and black fruit in the wine will complement the overall flavors of the dark chocolate cookie. The result is a match made in oozing chocolate heaven.
NY Cheesecake with Mossolino Moscato d'Asti
The sweet simplicity of a New York-style cheesecake makes the dessert a classic. Though Crumbl offers an assortment of cheesecake flavors, including raspberry, blueberry, lemon, and strawberry, the New York style is a fan favorite. The cookie begins with a sweet graham cracker base topped with a thick coating of vanilla cheesecake frosting and dusted with a graham cracker crust streusel. To pair, we suggest a Moscato d'Asti from Massolino.
Moscato d'Asti is different from other moscato wines due to the place it is grown and the quality of those vineyards. The semi-sweet Italian wine from the region of Asti within northwestern Italy's Piedmont. It is a Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin (DOCG) area that follows strict regulations and quality control. Mossolino's moscato shines with floral, honey, and citrus notes on the front palate and a lovely zing of candied lemon on the finish. The wine has a low alcohol of only 5% and a slightly effervescent character that the Italians call frizzante. The combination of the light bubbles and sweet acidity helps lift the palate, ensuring the pairing does not come across as flabby.