White Vs Red Port: What's The Difference In Flavor Profiles?

Sweet, fortified wine that's rich and high in both sugar and alcohol — talk about a mouthful (in a good way). Fans call it port, and there's a reason it has withstood the seemingly-ever-changing tide of wine trends and remained a fortified fixture for centuries.

To make port wine, a clear, neutral, grape-based spirit (often brandy, not unlike Madeira wine) is added to wine during the fermentation process. The addition of the distillate increases the wine's natural sugar content and stops fermentation. Because the brandy is high in alcohol (roughly 77% ABV), it kills the active yeast, resulting in younger batches that clock in between 16 and 20% ABV. Per the lore, the creation of port was likely a happy accident, as savvy winemakers from the late-1600s learned that adding aguardiente or brandy could rescue over-fermented batches of wine, making them palatable again.

There are four primary types of port — red, white, rosé, and aged Tawny – but today, we're deep-diving into the red and white varieties to help discerning sippers direct their sails toward a glass they'll love. Both are all about a sweet, accessible, dimensional flavor and lively mouthfeel, but that's about as far as their similarities go. Generally speaking, white ports are lighter and more acidic than reds while the latter ports taste fruitier and spicier.