How Brandy Plays A Role In Fortifying Madeira Wine

Madeira is the Hawaii of Europe, a tropical island off the coast of Morocco with stunning sheer cliffs jutting up against an impossibly blue ocean. And this little Portuguese island of only around 250,000 people isn't just known for its natural beauty. Madeira is also famous for its delicious foods and drinks. Madeira wine is in a class all its own – potent, darkly sweet, with hints of spice dancing around the periphery.

While you could also use these descriptors for other types of fortified wine, Madeira wine has been a highly sought-after luxury for centuries. For those of you who need a refresher on what fortified wine is, it's basically halfway between a wine and a liquor. The base wine is fortified by adding a grape spirit (usually brandy in the case of Madeira wine) which increases the alcohol content of the drink and creates a more viscous mouthfeel.

Fortified wines became popular as European empires expanded out to far-off places that required long sea voyages to get to. Whatever the boat was carrying to its destination was subjected to immense heat and constant agitation from the waves. Regular wine would be destroyed by such treatment before it arrived at its destination. But by fortifying the wine with brandy, the beverage could withstand the harsh treatment and, in the case of Madeira wine, actually benefited from it.