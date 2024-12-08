9 Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Beverage Drinks, Ranked

Fortunately for those of us who suffer from any type of lactose intolerance or dairy allergy, we live in a time when dairy-free alternatives of our favorite foods are plentiful. It's not uncommon nowadays to enter a grocery store and find a wealth of non-dairy products at your disposal. This rings especially true when it comes to a fan-favorite grocer: Trader Joe's. The chain takes its customers' food preferences seriously, and it's succeeded in formulating excellent alternatives to products that are usually rich in dairy, such as coffee creamer, yogurt, and cream cheese. Browsing its aisles will also bring you to an entire section of dairy-free milk beverages.

Trader Joe's could have created one milk alternative and called it a day; instead, the chain went above and beyond (as it tends to do) to deliver several non-dairy milks for its customers to choose from. Perhaps best of all, you won't find any long lists of ingredients on these boxed milks. Many contain a couple additives and vitamins, but some have an ingredients list that's only two items long.

This begs the question — how good are Trader Joe's non-dairy beverages really? I grabbed one of each on the shelf at my local store to rank and sipped them at room temperature, testing them for texture, flavor, and consistency.