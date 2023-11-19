Use Rice Milk When Making Pudding For A Perfect Non-Dairy Dessert

A beloved childhood dessert, store-bought pudding is the creamy, delicious treat that never gets old. Made of flavoring, sugar, and cornstarch, the boxed dessert is mixed with milk to get its thick texture. If you're lactose intolerant, try using rice milk in pudding for the perfect non-dairy dessert.

As one of the plainer types of plant milk, rice milk is an excellent alternative to real milk in pudding. It tastes somewhat similar to milk but with a slightly grassier hint to it. Still, it won't infuse your pudding with any funky flavors. Although simply mixing instant pudding is quick and convenient, rice milk's watery texture works best with cook-and-serve pudding, which comes in different flavors and needs to be heated on the stove.

The steps for making cook-and-serve pudding with rice milk are the same as if you were using dairy milk: heat the milk and pudding together in a saucepan and stir, stir, stir. However, the ratios might be a little different. Since rice milk is on the thinner side, you may want to use a bit less than the amount of milk that the directions call for. For thicker, creamier pudding, a scoop of coconut cream can give you a denser dairy-free dessert.